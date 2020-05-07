http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/lj5Xujm-Bks/Family-black-jogger-25-shot-killed-two-white-men-demand-justice.html

Ahmaud Arbery was shot dead in the Satilla Shores neighborhood in Brunswick, Georgia, just after 1pm on February 23

The family of an unarmed black man who was shot dead by two white men in Georgia have described his death as a ‘lynching’.

Ahmaud Arbery, 25, was killed February 23 after he became embroiled in an altercation with Gregory and Trevor McMichael while out jogging in the city of Brunswick.

The McMichaels – who are father and son – allegedly followed Abery in their pick-up truck, believing that he was a suspect in two recent burglaries that occurred in the area.

Shocking video footage released Tuesday shows the men shooting at Arbery as it appears he tries to flee from them. Neither of the McMichaels have been arrested or charged over the incident.

Speaking on Wednesday, Arbery’s family attorney Lee Merritt stated during a press conference: ‘These men were not performing any police function or any duty as citizens of Georgia.., these men were vigilantes, they were performing a lynching in the middle of the day.’

The press conference, which was streamed on First Coast News, also featured an interview with Arbery’s mother, Wanda Jones, who says she cannot being herself to watch the video footage of her son’s death.

‘I saw my son come into the world,’ Jones said. ‘And seeing him leave the world, it’s not something that I’ll want to see ever.’

She added: ‘He was my baby boy that I had on Mother’s Day of 1994. He was his sister and brother’s keeper… his spirit was good. He was a yes ma’am and no ma’am type of fellow.’

Meanwhile, Arbery’s father, Marcus, stated: ‘It was a hate crime.

‘My young son wasn’t doing nothing – minding his own business, running and working out. And that’s a crime? To work out and run and he ain’t breaking no law? No. Time out.’

Video showing the shocking shooting has been shared widely seen it was released Tuesday.

In the footage, shot can be heard and the two can then be seen scuffling as Arbery looks to try to get the gun away from Travis. Two more shots can be heard and are fired at point-blank range before

Arbery can be seen stumbling to the ground as the clip comes to a close. ‘This is murder,’ Arbery’s family lawyer, Lee Merritt said

The footage sparked widespread outrage from viewers across America, with a crowd of protesters assembling in Brunswick brandishing signs and chanting for justice.

On Wednesday, a crowd of protesters also gathered in Atlanta to raise awareness of Arbery’s death and to demand that arrests be made in the case.

FOX 5 reports that a larger demonstration is being planned for Friday – which would have marked Arbery’s 26th birthday.

Protesters gathered for a march through Brunswick on Tuesday – the same day shocking footage of Arbery’s death went viral on the internet

The shocking footage has sparked widespread outcry. Protesters are pictured in Brunswick on Tuesday. A larger demonstration is reportedly being planned for this coming Friday

Meanwhile, Arbery’s death has now captured the attention of the presumptive Democratic nominee for President, Joe Biden, who sent out a tweet describing Arbery’s death as ‘murder’.

‘The video is clear: Ahmaud Arbery was killed in cold blood,’ Biden tweeted late Tuesday along with a link to a Georgia district attorney recommendation that a grand jury hear the case.

‘My heart goes out to his family, who deserve justice and deserve it now,’ the presumed Democratic nominee continued in his Twitter post. ‘It is time for a swift, full, and transparent investigation into his murder.’

Former Democratic Presidential hopefuls Bernie Sanders and Beto O’Rourke also tweeted for justice – stating that the attack was racially motivated.

Celebrities including LeBron James, Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner also posted about the case.

LA Laker star James tweeted out an impassioned message to his 45 million Twitter followers claiming black people are profiled on the color of their skin.

‘We’re literally hunted EVERYDAY/EVERYTIME we step foot outside the comfort of our homes!’ he wrote.

‘Can’t even go for a damn jog man! Like WTF man are you kidding me?!?!?!?!?!? No man fr ARE YOU KIDDING ME!!!!! I’m sorry Ahmaud (Rest In Paradise) and my prayers and blessings sent to the heavens above to your family’.

Meanwhile, Rosanna Arquette suggested the McMichaels be charged with murder for their ‘despicable racist heinous crime.’

Serana Williams also shared a series of post on her Instagram Stories, making it clear she believed the death was racially motivated.

‘My crime? BEING BLACK,’ she wrote, assuming the voice of Arbery.

Elsewhere, Kendall Jenner, Viola Davis, Maria Shriver and Justin Bieber also shared their outrage online.

Upset: Kendall Jenner indicated she was heartbroken by the term of events

Tom Durden, a Georgia prosecutor assigned to examine the case, announced Tuesday that he plans to have a grand jury hear the evidence in the shooting.

The grand jury won’t happen for more than a month, as Georgia courts remain largely closed because of the coronavirus until at least June 13.

‘I am of the opinion that the case should be presented to the grand jury of Glynn County for consideration of criminal charges against those involved in the death of Mr. Arbery,’ Durden said in a statement Tuesday.

Reached by phone, Durden said no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting. He declined to say what charges he would have a grand jury consider or to comment further.