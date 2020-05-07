http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/hvS_XeaJJDU/

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas salon whose owner is currently serving a jail sentence after refusing to apologize for reopening the business nearly two weeks ago got a surprising show of support Wednesday.

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin paid a visit to Salon A La Mode to offer her support to Shelley Luther and her business while the owner remains in jail. Palin was in Dallas while on her way to visit her daughter in Austin.

Pictures of Palin’s visit were shared by the salon’s employees.

CBS 11 News has reached out to Palin’s staff about her visit but has not yet received a comment.

Palin’s visit comes on the same day that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton called for the “immediate release” of Luther from jail after she was sentenced to seven days Tuesday.

Dallas judge Eric Moye said Luther violated statewide stay-at-home orders when she reopened her salon nearly two weeks ago. He had given her a chance to apologize for her actions, but she refused, leading to her jail time.

She also publicly tore up a cease-and-desist letter from Dallas County that ordered her to close.

However, Paxton said he believes the judge is abusing his authority and that her arrest seems like a “political stunt.” He also sent a letter to the judge, offering his thoughts on her arrest and sentencing.

Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order earlier this week that will allow salons and barber shops to reopen on Friday, May 8.

Paxton took issue with her sentencing as it overlaps with the new order allowing for the reopening of her business. Abbott also released a statement, saying he agrees with the attorney general’s plea.

So far, Luther has been fined $3,500 as of Tuesday. However, Moye said she would continue to be fined $500 every day it was open until Friday.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick tweeted Wednesday that he will be covering that fine.

The salon owner has garnered crowds of residents who supported her decision to reopen her business even if it was in defiance of statewide orders.

Protesters could be seen Wednesday afternoon at an intersection near the Dallas County Jail, calling for her release.

A GoFundMe page that was set up for Luther has, so far, raised over $400,000. The goal was originally $250,000 but it has since increased to $500,000.

