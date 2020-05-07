https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/panic-time-obama-appears-nervous-role-russiagate-ukrainegate-exposed/

Far left Buzzfeed News reported on Tuesday that the Obama Administration is complaining about records from the Obama Administration being provided to Republican Senators per their request. The complaint centers around records related to the Ukraine which the Obama Administration apparently does not want to provide.

Buzzfeed reported on Tuesday that the Obama Administration sent a letter to the Department that manages the records from the Obama years. The Obama gang doesn’t want Republican Senators looking into the Administration’s interactions with the Ukraine:

The office of former president Barack Obama privately blasted a congressional investigation into former vice president Joe Biden and his son, as well as alleged Ukrainian election interference, calling it an effort “to give credence to a Russian disinformation campaign,” according to a letter obtained by BuzzFeed News. In March, Obama’s office told the National Archives and Records Administration — which maintains presidential records — that a request from two top Republican senators for Obama administration documents related to Ukraine was improper.

Rexxurection tweeted out the following along with the two page memo from the Obama Administration:

Obama trying to nix Ukrainegate. He’s in it up to his eyeballs. PANIC TIME https://t.co/56O4C1BfMw — REXXURECTION (@rexxurection) May 5, 2020

Everyone knows there’s some dirt in those records. But to continue to claim that the Senators are pushing a Russian disinformation campaign is just plain sad.

