http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/cJ97wKR07bs/ny-barry-farber-obit-20200507-cbxm2dop2fgz7p2xuil4c2irfy-story.html
Farber’s fellow also-rans in that race included incumbent Abe Beame, future governor Mario Cuomo and ex-Congresswoman Bella Abzug. He returned to the radio and WOR in 1978, with his show going national on the ABC Radio network in 1990. Since 2008, Farber’s five-days-a-week show aired on CRN Digital Talk Radio and Talk Radio Network — with his final appearance just last week.