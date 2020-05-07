https://www.theblaze.com/news/rand-paul-blasts-nationwide-lockdowns-says-theyre-ironically-making-us-even-more-dependent-on-china

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) says the nationwide stay-at-home orders must cease if America is ever to get back on its feet.

What are the details?

Speaking on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom,” the Republican senator said that states continuing to enforce lockdown measures are sabotaging themselves as well as the United States and its economy in the long run.

“We have no money, we have no rainy day account, we have no savings account,” he said on Wednesday. “The $3 trillion that we’ve already passed out is imaginary money. It’s being borrowed, basically, from China. So the irony is we got the virus from China, and now we’re going to be more dependent by borrowing more money from China.”

Paul explained that the only way to avoid such a pitfall is to reopen the U.S. economy.

“The only thing that recovers our economy is opening the economy,” he reasoned. “It’s not a lack of money. It’s a lack of commerce. If you let people have commerce, if you let them trade, if you take them out from forcible home arrest, our economy will recover.”

“But,” he continued, “if you keep everybody under home arrest, and you say you cannot practice your business, you cannot sell your goods, there will continue to be economic calamity.”

The Republican lawmaker said that Democratic governors are also contributing to the overall problem by refusing to open their states, and thus, their state economies.

“All these blue state governors who don’t want to open their state, now they’re clamoring for federal money to bail them out because no state revenue is coming in. We don’t have any money,” Paul insisted.

[embedded content]

Sen. Rand Paul Discusses Ukraine, Spending, and FISA Reform – May 6, 2020



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

