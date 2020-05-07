http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/RlgHWNGo-3A/

AUSTIN, Tx. (WJZ) — Ravens safety Earl Thomas was reportedly held at gunpoint by his wife after she allegedly caught him cheating with another woman, according to a report.

TMZ Sports reported that the alleged altercation happened back on April 13.

According to TMZ, police responded to a home in the Austin, Texas, area at 3:41 a.m. after getting a call about a disturbance. When police arrived, they said a woman they later identified as Nina Thomas — Earl Thomas’ wife — was chasing him around with a knife, according to the report. Thomas allegedly had a gun in his hand at the time.

According to court documents, Nina Thomas said she had caught Earl Thomas cheating on her with another woman after viewing his Snapchat account. She and two of her friends went to the Airbnb he rented and confronted the pair. That’s when she allegedly pulled out a gun and put it to Earl’s head.

Thomas addressed the incident on his Instagram page on Wednesday night.

“So my agent just hit me and said that I’m going to be on TMZ tomorrow from an altercation that happened with me and Nina,” Thomas said in the video. “Just wanted to get ahead of it. It’s really not anybody’s business.”

“It pisses me off that it got out, but it’s the world we live in today. But, instead of talking about us, just keep us in y’all prayers,” Thomas continued. “Stuff like this happens bro. We try to live the best lives we possibly can. Sometimes it don’t go as planned. Just pray for us as we go through this stuff. We’ve been talking. I’ve been seeing my kids. So just keep us in your prayers.”

The Ravens have a zero-tolerance policy for their players when it comes to domestic violence since the now infamous Ray Rice incident. Earl Thomas was not arrested, but Nina and her two friends were arrested.

The team has not made a statement.

Stay with WJZ on this developing story.