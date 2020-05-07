http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ppW-3-4LrSo/

During a portion of an interview with Megyn Kelly released on Thursday, Tara Reade, who has accused 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden of sexual assault said that she would testify under oath and subject herself to cross-examination and would take a polygraph, but only if Biden does so.

Reade began by saying, “I believe in the survivors that have come forward like Blasey Ford and the other ones that have come forward. I do stand with them. I think that there needs to be a conversation, rather than a hashtag.”

Kelly later asked, “If I can just go back for one second to Blasey Ford, some of those who supported her but now have found a reason not to support you say, well, she was under oath. Would you go under oath?”

Reade responded, “Absolutely.”

Kelly then asked, “They say, well, she subjected herself to cross-examination. Would you do that?”

Reade answered, “Absolutely.”

Kelly then asked Reade, “They also point out that she took a polygraph, controlled by someone on her team, is that something you want to do?”

Reade stated, “I’m not a criminal. Joe Biden should take the polygraph. What kind of precedent does that set for survivors of violence? Does that mean we’re presumed guilty and we all have to take polygraphs? So, I will take one if Joe Biden takes one. But I’m not a criminal.”

