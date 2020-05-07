https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/collusion-adam-schiff-intel-richard-grenell/2020/05/07/id/966453

The transcripts of interviews by the House Intelligence Committee reveal that top officials affirmed they had no evidence of any collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 presidential election.

Fox News, attributing the information to senior administration and intelligence community officials, said the transcripts have been cleared for release.

And it noted they could raise questions about past comments of possible collusion from the panel’s chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

In March 2019, Schiff had said: “The American people have a right to know and in order to defend ourselves, we need to know whether the circumstantial evidence of collusion and direct evidence of deception is indicative of more.”

Now, a senior administration official told Fox News, “Schiff is in panic mode.”

Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell has told him that that the transcripts from 53 interviews can be released.

The transcripts eligible for release include interviews with Donald Trump Jr., the president’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner and former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, according to a Fox News source.

Also expected to be released are transcripts for interviews with Obama administration officials, including former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and former Attorney General Loretta Lynch.

Sources said not one of the witnesses could provide any evidence of collusion.

“The transcripts show a total lack of evidence, despite Schiff personally going out saying he had more than circumstantial evidence that there was collusion,” a source said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

