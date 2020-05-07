https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/san-francisco-gives-free-drugs-alcohol-homeless-quarantining-hotels/

(NEW YORK POST) San Francisco is giving free drugs and alcohol to some homeless people isolating inside city-rented hotels during the coronavirus pandemic, officials confirmed Wednesday.

The city has handed out either booze, tobacco or medical cannabis to 43 homeless people with addictions to deter them from leaving the hotels and potentially spreading coronavirus, Jenna Lane, a spokeswoman for the city’s Department of Health, told the San Francisco Chronicle.

