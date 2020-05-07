https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/san-francisco-california-homeless-marijuana/2020/05/07/id/966463

The San Francisco Department of Public Health is providing quarantined homeless people with alcohol, tobacco, and marijuana during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to KTVU, the agency said the practice is providing support to the city’s vulnerable residents while they are kept apart from others due to social distancing rules because of COVID-19.

“With regard to supporting people who are at risk, or who need to be in quarantine or isolation because they’re COVID positive, our focus needs to be on supporting them,” Dr. Grant Colfax of the city’s Department of Public Health said.

“Meeting them where they are so that they can be cared for in the most appropriate way. In the way that’s good for them and for our community.”

The substances are being provided at no cost. Twenty-seven of the 270 people quarantined have been given tobacco products and 11 people have received alcohol. Others have been given medical marijuana.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, San Francisco has seen more than 1,700 COVID-19 cases. Thirty-one people have died.

