http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/yZvYMPqElIw/

A “Most Wanted” illegal alien convicted of raping a minor and domestic violence was released six times into the United States thanks to California’s sanctuary state policy before he was captured by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.

Kristian Jonas Gamez Trejo, a 25-year-old illegal alien from Honduras, first entered the U.S. illegally prior to April 2014 before he was deported months later in June. The following year, he illegally returned to the country and was deported in December 2015.

In August 2016, after again illegally entering the U.S., Gamez was arrested in San Francisco, California, for felony sex with a minor. San Francisco officials released Gamez from jail despite a request by ICE that he be turned over to the agency.

Two months after his release from jail, Gamez was convicted of felony sex with a minor and sentenced to 87 days in jail along with five years of probation. Throughout 2017, Gamez was arrested four times in San Francisco on various charges. Each time, police released Gamez rather than turning him over to ICE.

In April 2019, Gamez was again arrested by San Francisco officials on domestic violence charges. In October 2019, Gamez was convicted of misdemeanor battery and given a 180-day jail sentence. In February 2020, San Francisco officials released Gamez for the sixth time instead of honoring ICE’s request to turn him over to their custody.

On April 28, ICE finally captured Gamez after years of the illegal alien being on the agency’s Most Wanted list.

“There is no reason this convicted child predator should have been turned loose into our community,” ICE official David Jennings said in a statement. “Even California’s misguided SB54 sanctuary policy allows local authorities to turn over to ICE any criminal aliens convicted of felony crimes of sexual exploitation or crimes endangering children.”

ICE officials have said that Los Angeles County, California, alone, releases up to 100 criminal illegal aliens a day from its county jails. In two years, California set loose at least 5,600 criminal illegal aliens back into American communities rather than turning them over to ICE.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

