https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/dallas-salon-owner-shelley-luther/2020/05/07/id/966510

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin paid a visit to a Dallas salon whose owner is currently serving a jail sentence for reopening almost two weeks ago.

Palin’s apparent show of support for Shelley Luther and the Salon A La Mode came on Wednesday, according to the local CBS 11 News. Palin was in the area to visit her daughter in Austin.

The spa’s staff shared photos of Palin’s visit. In one, she is seen shoulder-to-shoulder with workers. She and the others are posing with their thumbs up and are not wearing face masks.

The television news outlet said Palin’s office has not offered a comment on her visit.

Luther was sentenced to seven days in jail and a $7,000 fine by Judge Eric Moye after she refused to admit to him that her motivation in keeping her salon open was “selfish.”

Moye said Luther violated Texas’ stay-at-home orders when she reopened her salon during the coronavirus pandemic.

The case has sparked controversy.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott agreed, saying, “Compliance with executive orders during this pandemic is important to ensure public safety; however, surely there are less restrictive means to achieving that goal than jailing a Texas mother.”

A GoFundMe page has raised over $500,000 to help fund Luther’s legal battle.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

