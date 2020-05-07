https://www.dailywire.com/news/sean-penn-on-the-view-coronavirus-pandemic-is-an-active-shooter-situation

Actor and left-wing activist Sean Penn has compared the coronavirus pandemic to an “active shooter” while going on to argue that talking-points about the economy are too much of a distraction from a dire situation of life and death.

“I don’t think we need to attach a face, a personality, or what somebody was sending on their social media to be able to identify an active shooter,” Penn said during an appearance on “The View.”

“An active shooter is anything that is continuing to kill people, and our brothers and sisters and fathers and daughters and sons,” he continued. “This is — this virus is the active shooter, and if we were — I think that if we could wrap our head around it in that way and understand that it’s principally putting in the radical people of color, elderly people, indigenous people, but randomly selecting all of us, that we need to huddle around and make very clear decisions on how to approach this thing.”

As reported by Fox News, Sean Penn and his non-profit organization has been working to set up free COVID-19 testing in California.

On the issue of the economy, Penn said that the conversation will lead to a disrespect of those dying and the hospital workers fighting the pandemic.

“The attitude is without caution or without respect of those dead, dying, the hospital workers, and the science of this,” Penn said of those in favor reopening the economy. “This is a continuing problem, and it seems there’s just too much distraction.”

Penn also believed that everyone should be tested for COVID-19, calling it a “weapon that can get into any neighborhood.”

“I think the problem is that people are speaking without any knowledge of what they’re speaking of. This testing should be thought of, again, in a very, very basic way, in this kind of active shooter way of looking at it,” he said. “This is a weapon that can get into any neighborhood, it get into any school, get into any, as we know, any retirement home, elderly care home, and out the street and in the market. So of course, we have to test if the idea is that human life cares — matters, and those kinds of comments I think are, they’ll normalize a disconnect between who we are, and who we want to be as a country and as a people.”

