A second U.S. citizen detained in Venezuela for his role in an failed coup on President Nicolás Maduro was shown speaking under duress in video clips Thursday while being interrogated by Venezuelan officials.

Airan Berry, 41, said in the first clip released that he understood now that his actions in the botched attack were illegal as he revealed the contract detailing the mission he claimed was signed by coup ringerleader Jordan Goudreau, and Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó.

‘I know that it’s illegal now, before it was a different understanding,’ he answered to a question about why he was training irregular forces in Colombia.

He was also questioned about his treatment and whether his human rights had been respected during containment.

‘Yes, as far as I’ve experienced, yes,’ Berry replied.

A second video was released shortly afterward in which Berry is wearing different clothing and looks more disheveled.

AIRAN BERRY INTERROGATION Do you know that when Juan Guaidó signed the contract he acted illegally and that it’s a crime to sponsor insurgency actions against the people of Venezuela? I understand that’s what you’re saying, yes. Would you accompany Luke to take the airport or another objective once they took Caracas? As far as I know, Luke and I were to be at the airport to bring in more … Are there other American soldiers advising these groups? Not that I’m aware of, no. Why do you train irregular forces in Colombia to enter Venezuela knowing that it is illegal? I know that it’s illegal now, before it was a different understanding. Did you see a man in a wheelchair [in training camp]? Yes. Did you talk to him? No, I did not. Who talked to him? Sequa. Have your human rights been respected in the place you are contained? Yes, as far as I’ve experienced, yes. This contract was posted several days ago by Jordan Goudreau. It outlines my responsibilities with Silvercorp. Signed by Juan Guaidó, Jordan Goudreau and Juan Rendón.

Berry was arrested alongside fellow American Luke Denman, 34, and six Venezuelans on Monday as Maduro’s forces cut off their plot.

Denman appeared in a video clip shown during Maduro’s press conference on Wednesday.

He said in his video that the Americans were hired to ensure that an airport was secured during the attack that could be used to transfer President Maduro to the United States.

‘As far as I know, Luke and I were to be at the airport to bring in more,’ Berry claimed in the first video released Thursday.

As Denman had in his video, Berry held up a document that he claimed was a contract between fellow former Green Beret Goudreau, who fired him for the mission, and opposition leader Guaidó.

‘This contract was posted several days ago by Jordan Goudreau. It outlines my responsibilities with Silvercorp signed by Juan Guaidó, Jordan Goudreau and Juan Rendón,’ Berry added.

In the second video clip released minutes later, Berry is asked about his service in the U.S. comments and about U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s comments about the two American prisoners on Wednesday.

‘Mike Pompeo spoke about your arrest. What do you think about that?’ the unidentified interviewer asked.

‘I am not aware of that,’ Berry responded.

During a press conference Wednesday, Pompeo said that the U.S. would use ‘every tool’ to secure the release of Berry and Denman.

When questioned about the U.S. government’s knowledge of the plot, Pompeo stated that there was no ‘direct’ involvement but added that if there had been, the result of the coup would have gone differently.

One of the major downfalls of the planned incursion was the group’s attempts to enter Venezuela from Colombia using fishing boats and a speedboat. One of the boats was spotted by locals, Venezuelan officials said, and authorities were alerted to cut off the attack and arrest the group.

Berry was asked why they decided to enter Venezuela by sea and not by land.

‘It seemed to be the preferred choice,’ he replied.

The videos of Berry were accompanied by comments from Jorge Rodriguez, Venezuela’s communications, culture and sectorial vice president who reiterated claims that the coup plot was working with Guaidó to overthrow Maduro.

‘The relationship between Juan Guaidó and these deserters and terrorists who train in Colombia with the Colombian and Venezuelan drug trafficking is perfectly clear,’ Rodriguez said.

‘President Maduro already showed yesterday the testimony of a Venezuelan drug trafficker who was the head of logistics in Caracas, who was going to receive the terrorists in Macuto, who had already lined up a truck, shelter and had provided all the special points where the terrorists had to go to cause the damage they had planned …

‘This gem right here, Elkin Javier Lopez Torres, who is also known as “Doble Rueda,” “La Rueda,” is one of the main bosses of Colombian drug trafficking in the La Guajira peninsula, in Colombian Guajira. And one of his specialties is butchering.’