https://hotair.com/archives/john-s-2/2020/05/07/dianne-feinstein-tara-reade-came-nowhere-years/

As we await the full Megyn Kelly interview of Tara Reade, the collapse of the #MeToo movement continues. Today, Senator Dianne Feinstein and Sen. Amy Klobuchar were both asked whether they believed Reade’s story by CNN’s Manu Raju:

Dianne Feinstein, ranking Democrat on Senate Judiciary, argued to us that the Kavanuagh situation is “totally different” than the Tara Reade allegations against Biden. “Kavanuagh was under the harshest inspection that we give people over a substantial period of time.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 7, 2020

“Why didn’t she say something — you know when he was Chairman of the Judiciary Committee or after that?” Feinstein rejected the notion of a Dem double standard and argued the situation isn’t “comparable” to Kavanaugh — Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 7, 2020

Here’s Sen. Klobuchar’s response:

Asked again if she believes Reade: “I think he’s answered all the questions and he’s made clear that he supports her right to come forward.” Asked about criticism that Democrats have a double-standard on the topic, Klobuchar didn’t answer and walked into an awaiting car. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 7, 2020

Needless to say, this is not at all how Sen. Feinstein felt about the sexual assault allegations against Brett Kavanaugh. In fact, Sen. Feinstein directly addressed this at the time saying, “Victims must be able to come forward only when they are ready.”

President Trump, I’ve said many, many times that my actions were motivated by Dr. Ford’s request for confidentiality. Victims must be able to come forward only when they are ready. — Senator Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) September 21, 2018

Here she is less than two years ago quoting the allegation of Ford, Ramirez and Swetnick to push for an FBI investigation. No second-guessing here about why the women hadn’t come forward earlier.

[embedded content]

For your own amusement, every time you see Ford’s name in the tweets below, substitute Reade’s name and every time you see Kavanaugh’s name, substitute Biden:

I support Mrs. Ford’s decision to tell her story. It’s hers to tell and it must be taken seriously. I find her credible and the attacks on her must stop. https://t.co/KhK0EDE2RB — Senator Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) September 16, 2018

I hope that each and every one of us will immediately denounce the horrific treatment of Dr. Blasey Ford. That this brave woman is receiving death threats and has been forced to flee with her family is appalling and heartbreaking. This abuse must stop. We’re better than this. — Senator Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) September 19, 2018

During every step of this process, I’ve found every single piece of information from Dr. Christine Blasey Ford eminently credible, sincere and believable. She knew this would have a huge effect on her life and she was incredibly brave to come forward. — Senator Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) September 18, 2018

“…the dismissive treatment of Dr. Ford is insulting to all sexual assault survivors.”

The recalcitrance, stubbornness and lack of cooperation we’ve seen from Republicans is unprecedented. And candidly, the dismissive treatment of Dr. Ford is insulting to all sexual assault survivors. — Senator Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) September 22, 2018

That was a theme Feinstein returned to at the time, i.e. this was bigger than just this one allegation. The response of Senators was sending a message to all sexual assault survivors.

The National Sexual Assault Hotline has seen a 57 percent uptick in calls since Dr Ford went public. How the Senate handles allegations against Brett Kavanaugh sends a message to survivors about how their allegations will be received if they take the brave step of coming forward. — Senator Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) September 26, 2018

“We must send…a message of support.”

The terrible treatment of Dr. Ford and Ms. Ramirez by Senate Republicans tells every woman in this country to keep sexual assault to themselves. We must send a different message, a message of support. — Senator Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) October 3, 2018

Is Feinstein still worried about the message being sent to survivors? Is she still sending a message of support? Apparently not. And Sen. Klobuchar’s about face on this isn’t much different.

The chairman just thanked Dr. Ford for her bravery in coming forward…. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) September 27, 2018

We need Dr. Ford’s testimony and an investigation. Even Kellyanne Conway & several of our Republican colleagues agree. And we still need thousands of documents. Why would we ram this through on Thursday? We must have an investigation & get the documents https://t.co/IJzQ6HG8t4 — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) September 17, 2018

Klobuchar even answered the question Feinstein is now raising about why someone like Tara Reade might hesitate to come forward:

It was good to hear Dr. Ford’s explanation of why she decided to send the letter in and why she waited before going public: because she was afraid of being “personally annihilated.” She went public after reporters came to her house. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) September 27, 2018

It’s just a little difficult to take these Senators seriously when they have done a 180 on #BelieveWomen in less than two years. The fact that Feinstein is now playing the why-didn’t-she-come-forward-sooner-card after specifically ruling that out in writing makes me wonder if she’s even hearing herself at this point.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

