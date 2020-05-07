https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2020/05/07/supreme-court-of-texas-orders-shelley-luthers-release-from-jail-n388903

On Tuesday, Shelley Luther, a mother and the owner of a hair salon in Dallas, Texas was sentenced to seven days in jail and ordered to pay a $7,000 fine. Her crime: daring to open her hair salon in defiance of local shutdown orders, so that she and her employees could feed their families. In response to the absurd sentence, both the governor and attorney general of Texas issued statements calling for her immediate release.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court of Texas ordered that Shelley Luther’s release from jail.

BREAKING: The Supreme Court of Texas has ordered Shelley Luther be released from Dallas County jail! pic.twitter.com/lU7KHzJPGi — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) May 7, 2020

It’s great that there was finally justice, but how did this happen in America in the first place?

