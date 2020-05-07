https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/sweden-admits-big-failure-prevent-elderly-deaths-coronavirus/

(LONDON DAILY MAIL) The number of elderly deaths from coronavirus in Sweden is a ‘big failure’, the country’s ambassador to the US has said.

Karin Ulrika Olofsdotter said 90 per cent of those who died in Sweden were over 70, meaning that around 2,700 elderly people have died of the virus.

Sweden has banned visits to care homes in one of its few restrictions after deciding against a full-scale lockdown, but Sweden’s top virologist Anders Tegnell has previously admitted that more should have been done to protect the elderly.

