https://www.theblaze.com/news/tara-reade-calls-out-biden-for-denying-her-sexual-assault-claim-against-him

Tara Reade, the former Senate aide who says presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden sexually assaulted her in 1993, sat down for an exclusive interview with Megyn Kelly to react to the former vice president’s denial of her claim against him.

At one point, Reade addressed Biden directly, saying, “You and I were there, Joe Biden. Please step forward and be held accountable.”

What are the details?

Ms. Reade, a lifelong Democrat, described to Kelly the backlash she has received since coming forward with her claim against Biden—including a death threat—despite Democrats previously pushing to “believe all women” during the #MeToo movement.

“It’s been stunning, actually, how some of [Biden’s] surrogates, with the blue checks, you know…have been saying really horrible things about me and to me on social media,” Reade said. “There’s a measure of hypocrisy with the campaign saying it’s safe [to come forward]. It’s not been safe.”

Reade continued, “All my social media has been hacked. All my personal information has been dragged through. Every person that maybe has a, you know, a gripe against me—an ex-boyfriend or an ex-landlord, whatever it is—has been able to have a platform rather than me.”

Kelly asked Reade what she would like to say to Biden, if he was watching the interview. She replied, “I want to say, ‘You and I were there, Joe Biden. Please step forward and be held accountable. You should not be running on character for the president of the United States.”

When asked if she wants Biden to step out of the race for the White House, Reade said, “I wish he would. I know he won’t, but I wish he would.”

[embedded content]

The MK Interview: Tara Reade responds to Joe Biden; calls for him to drop out



www.youtube.com



In a second clip of the interview released by Kelly, she asks Reade about the Democrats who supported Christine Blasey Ford— who accused Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct from an alleged incident dating back decades—but not her.

Reade said that she would be willing to testify under oath and to undergo cross examination over her claims, just as Blasey Ford did.

When asked if she would undergo a polygraph test, Reade replied, “I’m not a criminal. Joe Biden should take the polygraph. What kind of precedent does that set for survivors of violence? Does that mean we’re presumed guilty, and we all have to take polygraphs? So, I will take one if Joe Biden takes one. But I’m not a criminal.”

[embedded content]

The MK Interview: Will Tara Reade go under oath or take a polygraph?



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

