Megyn Kelly announced on Thursday she will be interviewing Tara Reade, who has accused former Vice President Joe BidenJoe BidenBiden says he’ll reverse DeVos rule bolstering protections for those accused of campus sexual assault The Hill’s Campaign Report: Trump embraces underdog role Poll: Biden holds 4-point national lead over Trump MORE of sexual assault, promising the exclusive sit-down will offer “a ton of news.”

“MK EXCLUSIVE: Former Biden staffer #TaraReade, who accuses FMR VP #JoeBiden of sexually assaulting her in 1993, sits down w/me in her first on-camera interview since Mr. Biden denied her accusations. Her story & some tough Q’s in a riveting exchange. A ton of news coming,” Kelly wrote to her more than 2 million followers on Twitter.

“She gets very candid, very emotional, and handles many direct challenges to her account. She also has a message directly for the former vice president,” Kelly told The Hill when contacted later on Thursday.

The interview will be posted on Kelly’s official Instagram and YouTube pages, with clips being released to networks and publications prior to the full sit-down airing, Kelly told The Hill.

Reade said last month that Biden sexually assaulted her on Capitol Hill while she was working in the senator’s office in 1993.

Biden told MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski Mika Emilie BrzezinskiWarren calls Biden’s denial of sexual assault claim ‘credible’ and ‘convincing,’ says she proudly supports him What we learned from Joe Biden: Congress and the Supreme Court need a federal records act Trump raises conspiracy theory to attack MSNBC’s Scarborough MORE on May 1 that allegations were not true.

“Did you sexually assault Tara Reade?” Brzezinski asked to kick the interview off.

“No, it is not true,” the former vice president replied. “I’m saying unequivocally it never, never happened and it didn’t. It never happened.”

Reade is one of several women who came forward last year to say that Biden’s public touching had made her uncomfortable. He later said he would adjust his behavior.

Last week, Reade’s former neighbor said she recalled a discussion with her about the alleged assault at the time. Reade’s brother also previously said that she told him that Biden “had his hand under her clothes at some point.”

Reade also says she filed a complaint with the human resources office in the Senate about the allegations of inappropriate touching. Media outlets, however, have not been able to track down the complaint, and the secretary of the Senate would not publicly disclose any information related to it.

And she said she believes the complaint is in Biden’s archives at the University of Delaware, which is currently not releasing the former vice president’s records.

Reade’s first interview was with Hill.TV’s “Rising” on March 25, but she has not done any traditional broadcast interviews.

