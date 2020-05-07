https://www.theepochtimes.com/texas-governor-eliminating-jail-time-as-punishment-for-violating-his-orders_3342256.html

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he’s eliminating the possibility of jail time for people found violating his executive orders.

“Throwing Texans in jail who have had their businesses shut down through no fault of their own is nonsensical, and I will not allow it to happen,” the Republican said in a statement on May 7. “Criminals shouldn’t be released to prevent COVID-19 just to put business owners in their place.”

The decision eliminates jail time for violating an order going forward and retroactively to April 2.

The modification to the orders supersedes local orders.

Abbott ordered Texans to largely stay at home through executive orders that went into effect last month. Violators faced jail terms up to 180 days and a fine of up to $1,000.

Shelley Luther in a booking photo on May 5, 2020. (Dallas County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

While Abbott has recently allowed some businesses to reopen, Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther, who reopened early on April 24 was on Tuesday sentenced to seven days in prison for defying one of Abbott’s orders.

Abbott said a day later he disagreed with the sentence, which also included a $7,000 fine.

“As I have made clear through prior announcements, jailing Texans for non-compliance with executive orders should always be the last available option,” he said in a statement.

“Compliance with executive orders during this pandemic is important to ensure public safety; however, surely there are less restrictive means to achieving that goal than jailing a Texas mother.”

The revision to the executive orders “should free” Luther if it’s correctly applied, Abbott said.

“It may also ensure that other Texans like Ana Isabel Castro-Garcia and Brenda Stephanie Mata who were arrested in Laredo, should not be subject to confinement,” he added.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton called for the immediate release of the business owner, Shelley Luther, while Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said he was paying Luther’s fine.

