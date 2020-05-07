https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/texas-lt-gov-patrick-pay-fines-salon-owner-defied-stay-home-orders-offers-go-house-arrest-place/

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has vowed to pay the fines for a salon owner who was sentenced to seven days in jail for violating the state’s stay-at-home order by opening up her business.

Patrick also offered to go on house arrest in exchange for her release.

7 days in jail, no bail and a $7K fine is outrageous. No surprise Texans are responding. I’m covering the $7K fine she had to pay and I volunteer to be placed under House Arrest so she can go to work and feed her kids. #txlege #TexansHelpingTexans https://t.co/gdtMLAHFV5 — Dan Patrick (@DanPatrick) May 6, 2020

Shelley Luther opened her Dallas Salon À la Mode in late April, just days before salons and barbershops were allowed to reopen.

In addition to seven days in jail, Luther was fined $3,500 plus an additional $500 for every day her business remains open until Friday, when it would be legal for her to do so.

The sentence has sparked massive protests, including at the home of district court Judge Eric Moyé, the Obama-appointee who sentenced her.

“Free Shelley Luther” protesters, led by Owen Shroyer, have come to home of Eric Moye, Dallas Judge who sentenced Luther. House guarded by several police officers. pic.twitter.com/HH3qKQZEb1 — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) May 7, 2020

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton have both released statements calling for her immediate release.

“I find it outrageous and out of touch that during this national pandemic, a judge, in a county that actually released hardened criminals for fear of contracting COVID-19, would jail a mother for operating her hair salon in an attempt to put food on her family’s table,” said Attorney General Paxton in a statement. “The trial judge did not need to lock up Shelley Luther. His order is a shameful abuse of judicial discretion, which seems like another political stunt in Dallas. He should release Ms. Luther immediately.”

I find it outrageous that during this national pandemic, a judge, in a county that actually released hardened criminals for fear of contracting #COVID19, would jail a mother for operating her hair salon in an attempt to put food on her family’s table.https://t.co/UXOn47uYG4 — Texas Attorney General (@TXAG) May 6, 2020

Abbott also released a statement, saying he agreed with Paxton.

“I join the Attorney General in disagreeing with the excessive action by the Dallas Judge, putting Shelley Luther in jail for seven days. As I have made clear through prior pronouncements, jailing Texans for non-compliance with executive orders should always be the last available option. Compliance with executive orders during this pandemic is important to ensure public safety; however, surely there are less restrictive means to achieving that goal than jailing a Texas mother.”

Luther received a cease-and-desist letter from Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins demanding that she close her salon, but she publicly ripped it up.

