The Trump administration is undertaking major moves to revamp America’s military presence in Asia to reign in communist China’s military expansion, and foreign military analysts have said that the moves taken by the United States are so aggressive that “there is a serious risk for [China] that their military developments will be obsolete.”

A new report from Reuters highlighted how the Trump administration is deploying new weapons and military strategy for how the United States will deal with the growing Chinese threat. Reuters reported:

China derived an advantage because it was not party to a Cold War-era treaty – the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) – that banned the United States and Russia from possessing ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles with ranges from 500 kilometers to 5,500 kilometers. Unrestrained by the INF pact, China has deployed about 2,000 of these weapons, according to U.S. and other Western estimates. … This accumulated firepower has shifted the regional balance of power in China’s favor. … But the decision by President Donald Trump last year to exit the INF treaty has given American military planners new leeway. Almost immediately after withdrawing from the pact on August 2, the administration signaled it would respond to China’s missile force.

Reuters noted that the Trump administration will be arming the Marines with a wide range of new missiles that can accomplish a variety of mission objectives; the administration is ramping up the research and development on a variety of new ballistic missiles that were previously banned under the INF treaty; and the administration will be deploying new weapons to the region that will pose a serious threat to communist China.

Ross Babbage, a former senior Australian government defense official and now a non-resident fellow at the Washington-based Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments, a security research group, told Reuters: “The Americans are coming back strongly. By 2024 or 2025 there is a serious risk for the [Chinese military] that their military developments will be obsolete.”

The biggest ringing endorsement of the Trump administration’s military moves in Asia comes directly from communist China, who said in a statement that they “firmly opposed” the moves by the U.S. military. Reuters added:

The United States has other counterweights. The firepower of long-range U.S. Air Force bombers could pose a bigger threat to Chinese forces than the Marines, the strategists said. Particularly effective, they said, could be the stealthy [new] B-21 bomber, which is due to enter service in the middle of this decade, armed with long-range missiles. The Pentagon is already moving to boost the firepower of its existing strike aircraft in Asia. U.S. Navy Super Hornet jets and Air Force B-1 bombers are now being armed with early deliveries of Lockheed Martin’s new Long Range Anti-Ship Missile, according to the budget request documents. The new missile is being deployed in response to an “urgent operational need” for the U.S. Pacific Command, the documents explain.

China has been able to catch up to the U.S. in military prowess due to bad decisions made by the Obama administration that weakened the U.S. military and also because China is a criminal nation that steals U.S. technology.

The Department of Defense reported: “China uses a variety of methods to acquire foreign military and dual-use technologies, including targeted foreign direct investment, cyber theft, and exploitation of private Chinese nationals’ access to these technologies, as well as harnessing its intelligence services, computer intrusions, and other illicit approaches.”

