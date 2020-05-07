https://pjmedia.com/columns/stephen-kruiser/2020/05/07/the-kruiser-kabana-episode-35-what-if-the-democrats-win-everything-n389059

My mind has been wandering to dark places lately and this may be the darkest of them all.

In the past week or so I’ve begun seriously pondering whether this shutdown scheme to ruin the economy that the Democrats are employing to ruin President Trump’s reelection chances might actually work. After the latest round of shutdown extensions I’m not even going to pretend that they’re motivated by anything else.

The scary part is that so many of them are using this crisis as an excuse to enact “fundamental change” when we emerge from it. My fear is that if they win both chambers of Congress and the White House then they’ll do some damage that may never be undone. I would love to hear your thoughts. I might feel better if I find out this is just another case of my mood being worse than everyone else’s. ___ Kruiser Twitter

Kruiser Facebook

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear every Tuesday and Friday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

