https://pjmedia.com/blog/stephen-kruiser/2020/05/07/the-morning-briefing-the-one-poll-stat-that-has-biden-people-sweating-n388651

Déjà Vu All Over Again

Yeah yeah, we’re not supposed to pay attention to political polls anymore, but we still do. It’s not that we’re junkies or anything, it’s just that we are inundated with them. Anyone who wants to pay the least bit of attention to politics is bludgeoned with polling data every day.

If there was an overwhelming lesson to be learned from the 2016 presidential election it was that polls can’t be trusted. Right up until election day, all of the polls had Hillary Clinton practically slam-dunking her way to the White House.

It wasn’t the first time that polls had been wrong, it was just the worst time.

The polls regarding the presidential race today look much like they did at this juncture in 2016. According to them, Trump has no chance of winning.

Sure, let’s go with that.

There is, however, one polling statistic that tends to be a real bellwether — favorability.

Tyler wrote about this yesterday:

A new Civiqs/Daily Kos poll released on Wednesday found that 55 percent of Americans view Trump as “unfavorable,” while 43 percent view him as favorable, giving Trump a negative 12 percent approval rating. In the same poll, however, 56 percent of Americans view Joe Biden unfavorably, while only 34 percent view him favorably, giving the Democrat a negative 22 percent approval rating. This is astonishing, not just because Biden is more unpopular than Trump by about 10 percentage points, but because he is also far more unpopular than Hillary Clinton was at this point in 2016, according to the Huffington Post’s survey of polls.

In retrospect, we can see how telling Granny Maojacket’s favorability numbers were in 2016.

As we survey this ever-shifting coronavirus landscape here in 2020, Trump supporters should be relieved about this Biden unfavorability news. When that is coupled with an overwhelming voter enthusiasm gap the prospects for the president’s reelection look far better than the rest of the polling would indicate.

Biden won’t be doing anything to excite his voters between now and November — the guy doesn’t even seem to be a fan of himself at this point.

Expect these two trends to continue moving in President Trump’s favor despite the efforts of Democratic governors to ruin the economy.

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of "Don't Let the Hippies Shower" and "Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage," both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media's "Morning Briefing." His columns appear every Tuesday and Friday.

