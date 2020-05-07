https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/victoria-taft/2020/05/07/theres-been-a-huge-development-in-the-michael-flynn-case-n388986

The Associated Press is reporting Thursday that the Department of Justice is dropping its case against former National Security Adviser General Michael Flynn.

At the same time, the Daily Caller reports that the lead prosecutor in the case just withdrew – quit – the case.

Brandon Van Grack, who is chief of the Justice Department’s Foreign Agents Registration Act unit, notified the U.S. District Court of Washington, D.C., through a court filing that he is withdrawing from the case. Van Grack, who worked on the special counsel’s Russia investigation, did not give a reason for his withdrawal, but it came after a series of revelations that call into question the FBI’s investigation of Flynn. Lawyers for the retired lieutenant general have accused Van Grack and other prosecutors of withholding evidence that they said shows that FBI agents set a “perjury trap” for Flynn.

The revelations of dirty dealings by federal prosecutors and by former FBI Director Jim Comey have left the case in a heap of dissembled distortions and dishonesty at the highest levels of the Obama Administration’s Department of Justice and FBI.

Besides his professional reputation as a dirty prosecutor splayed in the news for all to see, Van Grack may have withdrawn because there’s no more case to prosecute.

The AP reports that the DOJ is dropping the rotten case against Flynn like a hot rock.

In court documents being filed Thursday, the Justice Department said it is dropping the case “after a considered review of all the facts and circumstances of this case, including newly discovered and disclosed information.” The documents were obtained by The Associated Press. The Justice Department said it had concluded that Flynn’s interview by the FBI was “untethered to, and unjustified by, the FBI’s counterintelligence investigation into Mr. Flynn” and that the interview on January 24, 2017 was “conducted without any legitimate investigative basis.” The U.S. attorney reviewing the Flynn case, Jeff Jensen, recommended the move to Attorney General William Barr last week and formalized the recommendation in a document this week. “Through the course of my review of General Flynn’s case, I concluded the proper and just course was to dismiss the case,” Jensen said in a statement. “I briefed Attorney General Barr on my findings, advised him on these conclusions, and he agreed.”

The decision to drop the case came after an internal review which found there was no foundation ever to investigate Flynn and certainly not prosecute him.

The prosecution, in which Flynn’s son was used as bait to get the three star general to admit guilt for making false statements – statements that the FBI interviewers didn’t think were lies – left the former Trump National Security Adviser destitute.

