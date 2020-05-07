https://www.westernjournal.com/big-moment-history-trump-proclaims-opening-country/

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that the country is reopening after more than a month of lockdowns amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a video posted on the White House Twitter page, Trump vowed that America’s comeback from the current crisis has officially begun.

“This is a big moment in our history because we’re opening up our country again,” Trump said. “People are coming out, they are starting to go around and see what’s happening. They’ve been sort of shut down as the expression goes, but we’re opening up our country.”

“People want our country to open up. Now, we want to do it in a safe way,” he added, “you know all about social distancing and washing your hands and all of the things that we’re supposed to do.”

President Trump then commented on the state of the economy, which has been ravaged by lockdowns during the pandemic.

“Something I think that’s important to say, because I’ve been OK at this kind of thing, our economy. It’s going to come back very, very strong. You know we built the greatest economy anywhere in the world,” he said.

Trump vowed that he will once again lead the country to prosperity from the current economic crisis.

“I did it once, we’re going to do it again, and it’s going to be just as strong by the time we have it done,” he said, promising that “it’s going to be a lot sooner than anybody would understand.”

This is a big moment in America’s history: opening up our Country again and rebuilding the greatest economy anywhere in the world 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/RnCun2HxN6 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 7, 2020

“We’re going to have an incredible next year, and I look forward to it,” the president concluded.

The remarks from Trump come a day after he signaled that the coronavirus task force would take on somewhat of a new role as the country begins to open back up.

“The White House CoronaVirus Task Force, headed by Vice President Mike Pence, has done a fantastic job of bringing together vast highly complex resources that have set a high standard for others to follow in the future,” Trump tweeted.

Trump also praised the task force for mobilizing the production of medical and personal protective equipment, and for handling the challenging logistics of the country’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

….produced in the thousands, and we have many to spare. We are helping other countries which are desperate for them. Likewise, after having been left little, we are now doing more testing than all other countries combined, and with superior tests. Face masks & shields,…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 6, 2020

The president added the task force will also begin to focus on treatments for the virus, as well as a vaccine.

….to it, as appropriate. The Task Force will also be very focused on Vaccines & Therapeutics. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 6, 2020

Vice President Mike Pence told NBC News the task force will begin the process of handing back control to individual government agencies later this month or next month.

