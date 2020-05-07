https://www.theblaze.com/news/this-is-barack-obamas-blue-dress-mark-levin-slams-obama-over-revelations-in-declassified-docs

Newly declassified documents indicate that former President Barack Obama surprised his own deputy attorney general by revealing that he was aware of the details of wiretapped phone calls of Gen. Michael Flynn prior to President Donald Trump taking office.

Mark Levin says those documents are “Obama’s blue dress…without the DNA on it,” in an apparent reference to evidence used during the impeachment trial of former President Bill Clinton.

What are the details?

Fox News reported Thursday that:

President Obama was aware of the details of then-incoming national security adviser Michael Flynn’s intercepted December 2016 phone calls with then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, apparently surprising then-Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, according to documents released Thursday as exhibits to the government’s motion to dismiss the Flynn case. Obama’s unexpectedly intimate knowledge of the details of Flynn’s calls, which the FBI said at the time were not criminal in nature, raised eyebrows because of his own history with Flynn — and because top FBI officials secretly discussed whether their goal was to ‘get [Flynn] fired’ when they interviewed him in the White House on January 24, 2017.

In reaction to the news, Mark Levin joined Fox News’s Sean Hannity to discuss the revelations, holding up the documents and telling the host, “Sean, you know what this is? This is Barack Obama’s blue dress. That’s what that is, without the DNA on it.”

Levin went on to explain, “We’re supposed to believe that during the Obama administration, the FBI went rogue, The Department of Justice went rogue, the CIA went rogue, the DNI went rogue, the NSC went rogue, with all these leaks in the newspapers—The New York Times and The Washington Post that anybody can read and see—and Barack Obama didn’t know anything. Poor Barack Obama, poor Joe Biden. The fact of the matter is, they’ve never been asked.”

“They’ve never been asked about any role they had, any knowledge they had, those presidential briefing documents have never been made public,” Levin continued. “This is a massive cover-up of the greatest scandal in American history.”

Holding up a document again, Levin explained, “This tells us that Obama knew,” then quoted from the newly-released document that “Obama started by saying he had ‘learned of the information about Flynn’ and his conversations with Kislyak about sanctions” and that “Obama specified he did not want any additional information on the matter, but was seeking information on whether the White House should be treating Flynn any differently.”

Levin noted that “treating Flynn differently” has been interpreted by some to mean that the former president meant not to give Gen. Flynn intelligence information. “I don’t think it means that at all,” Levin said, concluding, “I think it means take out Flynn.”

