President Donald Trump’s campaign slammed those behind The Lincoln Project as “losers” and “scam artists.”

The comments came after the anti-Trump group released an ad attacking the president over his response to the coronavirus outbreak. The ad is called “Mourning in America” and is a play on an ad broadcast during Ronald Reagan’s 1984 campaign called “Morning in America.”

The Lincoln Project consists of a small group of Trump’s fiercest conservative critics, including Rick Wilson, Steve Schmidt and George Conway, who is married to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway,

The Trump campaign attacked the group in a statement on its website. The statement was headlined: “The Lincoln Project Losers Are Scam Artists.”

And it said: “What do you do if you’re a washed up Washington swamp creature who sided with Hillary in 2016 and hasn’t actually been a part of a winning Republican political campaign in years?

“You start a scam PAC to stay afloat and stay relevant to MSNBC and CNN bookers – and that’s exactly what the scumbags at the “Never Trump” “Lincoln Project” have done.

And it added: “The Lincoln Project’s scam artists are as trashy as political grifters can get.”

It accused Wilson of tweeting references to the “male anatomy” and of “openly wishing for the first lady to be infected” with the coronavirus.

And it said: “You’d think George Conway would get off the couch more often, given that he’s largely unemployed and his membership in Washington’s elite will expire the second President Trump leaves office.”

