President Donald Trump on Thursday rejoiced at the White House to the news that the Justice Department had abandoned his production case of his former National Security Advisor General Michael Flynn.

“I’m very happy for Gen. Flynn, he was a great warrior, and he still is a great warrior, now in my book he’s an even greater warrior,” Trump said.

The Justice Department announced their decision Thursday to drop the criminal case against Flynn, just days after documents revealed the FBI tried to get him to lie or get him fired in an interview with agents. Earlier Thursday, prosecutor Brandon Van Grack withdrew from the case.

“He was an innocent man, he is a great gentleman, he was targeted by the Obama administration, he was targeted in order to try and take down a president and what they’ve done is a disgrace, and I hope a big price is going to be paid,” he said.

President Trump indicated he was always confident that the prosecution in Flynn’s case would fall apart and again berated the Obama Justice Department for their efforts to smear his former advisor.

“I hope a lot of people are going to pay a big price because they are dishonest crooked people, they’re scum … they’re scum, they’re human scum,” Trump said, calling their actions “treason.”

He also blamed the media for working with the Obama administration who received Pulitzer Prizes for their reporting on the case should be forced to give them back.

“Their partner, very complicit is a thing called the media, the media is totally guilty, all those writers and so-called journalists, they’re not journalists, they’re thieves,” he said, adding, “It was fake news, those Pulizer Prizes should be given back immediately.”

The president spoke about Flynn’s case in a meeting with Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Thursday afternoon at the Oval Office.

The president has frequently cited Flynn’s prosecution as the result of “dirty cops” led by then-FBI Director James Comey, predicting last week that his former adviser would get exonerated.

“Dirty cops tormented General Flynn. General Flynn is a fine man, 35 years or so in the military. You don’t get to be where he is by being bad, that, I can tell you,” he said.

