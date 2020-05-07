https://thehill.com/policy/defense/496543-trump-sending-ally-to-pentagon-to-vet-officials-loyalty-report

President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump ally named next postmaster general Biden says he’ll reverse DeVos rule bolstering protections for those accused of campus sexual assault Reopen America — and repeal the SALT limitation MORE is sending a White House ally to the Pentagon to vet officials’ loyalty to him, Foreign Policy reported Wednesday.

Michael Cutrone, who has served as Vice President Pence’s top national security aide for South Asia, is expected to serve in a behind-the-scenes role in the Pentagon to measure how loyal other officials are to Trump, two current administration officials told the Foreign Policy.

The timeline of Cutrone’s arrival is unclear at this time.

Officials are concerned Cutrone will undermine Defense Secretary Mark Esper Mark EsperOvernight Defense: Esper fires back at Senate criticism | Joint Chiefs of Staff chair says evidence suggests coronavirus occurred naturally | DOD identifies casualty Esper shoots back at Senate Democrats’ criticism of coronavirus response Overnight Defense: Esper suggests USS Kidd coronavirus outbreak came from counter-drug operation | US Navy enters Barents Sea for first time since Cold War | Purple Hearts approved for soldiers injured in Iran attack MORE’s authority as Trump attempts to remove disloyal officials from the rankings, according to the report. Some said they worried the few officials left to push back on ideas will be removed from their positions or undercut.

“He is pushing to replace and remove civilians in OSD [the Office of the Secretary of Defense] that are not aligned with the White House,” one current senior administration official said. “Esper has no say in who the key people are going into senior positions.”

Trump has frequently replaced Cabinet members and other officials who have disagreed with him. Former Defense Secretary James Mattis James Norman MattisPentagon watchdog unable to ‘definitively’ determine if White House influenced JEDI contract Debrief — America needs a ‘ferociously bipartisan’ coronavirus commission Mattis defends Pentagon IG removed by Trump MORE resigned under pressure after repeated battles with Trump over a number of issues. Trump is on his second secretary of State and third national security adviser.

The Pentagon told Foreign Policy it had “no personnel announcement with regard to that person or that position, and we don’t have any information about any other speculation.”

The Pentagon told The Hill that it deferred to the White House on nominations. The White House did not immediately return a request for comment.

