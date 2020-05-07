https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/trumps-valet-tests-positive-coronavirus/

(LONDON INDEPENDENT) A member of the US Navy who serves a personal valet to Donald Trump has tested positive for Covid-19, according to reports, raising questions about whether the president was recently exposed to the novel virus.

Deputy White House Press Secretary Hogan Gidley confirmed the news in a statement on Thursday that said in part: “We were recently notified by the White House Medical Unit that a member of the United States Military, who works on the White House campus, has tested positive for Coronavirus.”

The statement continued: “The President and the Vice President have since tested negative for the virus and they remain in great health.”

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

