Texas salon owner Shelley Luther broke the state quarantine in late April to save her business and feed her children.

Shelley was later served a citation from the city of Dallas the following morning for breaking state stay-at-home policies.

At a rally that day SHE RIPPED IT UP during her speech!

Shelley Luther wants to save her business and the Texas economy. She told the crowd at the rally, “We have a right to run a business and feed our children.”

The crowd gathered to support her.

“You’re our Rosa Parks,” a woman yelled from the crowd as Shelley Luther took the stage.

“You’re our Rosa Parks,” yelled a woman in the crowd as Shelley Luther takes the stage. She’s the Dallas salon owner who opened her business Friday despite Dallas County shelter in place orders. @wfaa pic.twitter.com/ZNmSujjpyf — Eric Alvarez (@EricWFAA) April 25, 2020

On Tuesday Shelley Luther was sentenced to 7 days in jail and a $7,000 fine.

Shelley refused to apologize to the liberal judge for opening her business.

The local authorities are punishing Shelley for wanting to save her business.

Shelley still sits in jail in Texas.

On Thursday Governor Greg Abbott announced changes to his stay-at-home orders to prevent more mothers from being jailed for opening their businesses in order to feed their children.

He will no longer allow Texans to be jailed for wanting to save their businesses and feed their children.

This was a good move.

Throwing Texans in jail whose biz’s shut down through no fault of their own is wrong. I am eliminating jail for violating an order, retroactive to April 2, superseding local orders. Criminals shouldn’t be released to prevent COVID-19 just to put business owners in their place. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 7, 2020

Via Varney and Co.

