https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/u-s-promise-israeli-sovereignty-judea-samaria-enrages-palestinians/

(WORLD ISRAEL NEWS) Comments by U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman on Wednesday to Israel Hayom sparked mixed reactions even among Israel’s Right. Not surprisingly, Palestinian leaders were furious.

Friedman promised that if Israel followed the peace plan set forth by President Donald Trump, the U.S. would be willing to recognize Israeli sovereignty in the Jordan Valley and Judea and Samaria in the near future.

“When the mapping process ends, when the Israeli government agrees to freeze construction in Area C that is not designated for sovereignty, and when the Prime Minister agrees to negotiate with the Palestinians on the basis of the Trump plan – and he has already agreed to that from day one – we will recognize Israeli sovereignty in areas that according to the plan will become part of it [Israel],” said Friedman.

