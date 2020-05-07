https://www.theblaze.com/news/murder-hornet-versus-mantis

With all the bad news about a potentially deadly Asian giant hornet found in the United States for the first time — and how painful its sting is — we thought you’d enjoy some good news.

A praying mantis can take it down.

What are the details?

Video of the incident isn’t exactly new — it was posted to YouTube last October — but with heightened interest in the giant Asian hornet this week, folks reacted on Twitter with glee and disgust to a shortened version of the video that has been viewed nearly 340,000 times in less than a day.

The mantis had a distinct advantage from the get go: The hornet was facing away and apparently had no idea a mantis was there.

Image source: YouTube screenshot

The hornet had no prayer when the mantis struck with blinding speed.

Image source: YouTube screenshot

The mantis used its arms like vice grips on the hornet’s body and front legs — and then immediately began dining on the hornet’s head.

Image source: YouTube screenshot

While the mantis took bite after bite from its opponent’s noggin, the hornet still put up a valiant effort and tried to use its venomous stinger on the mantis — but to no avail.

Soon the hornet’s head was gone, but that wasn’t enough for the ravenous mantis, which proceeded to devour the rest of insect except for its legs and wings.

Image source: YouTube screenshot

Image source: YouTube screenshot

Dinner, anyone?

[embedded content]

Japanese Hornet Fights Green Mantis. Fight #12



youtu.be



Oh, and in case you’re under the impression that the latter result is a lock every time, another video shows a hornet getting the best of a praying mantis, dislodging its head, and then flying away with it.

Ah, the circle of life:

[embedded content]

Asian Giant Hornet (Murder Hornet) vs Praying Mantis



youtu.be



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

