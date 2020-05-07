https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/village-hoffman-estates-calls-citizens-call-911-emergency-line-ice-cream-truck-breaking-quarantine-policy-not-wearing-mask/

Investigative reported Brad Edwards and CBS Chicago ran a segment this week where they snitched on the local ice cream truck.
The driver wasn’t wearing gloves or a mask.
So they snitched him out.

The Village Manager at Hoffman Estates where this took place asked citizens to call 9-1-1 i they see this unmasked villain again on their streets.

Sounds like a great place to live — Where they snitch out the ice cream man!

It should be noted that Swiss and Dutch officials reopened schools this month due to the fact that children are not at risk of coronavirus and are not carriers of the disease.

Mike Cernovich weighed in.

