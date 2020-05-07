https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/village-hoffman-estates-calls-citizens-call-911-emergency-line-ice-cream-truck-breaking-quarantine-policy-not-wearing-mask/

Investigative reported Brad Edwards and CBS Chicago ran a segment this week where they snitched on the local ice cream truck.

The driver wasn’t wearing gloves or a mask.

So they snitched him out.

The Village Manager at Hoffman Estates where this took place asked citizens to call 9-1-1 i they see this unmasked villain again on their streets.

Sounds like a great place to live — Where they snitch out the ice cream man!

It should be noted that Swiss and Dutch officials reopened schools this month due to the fact that children are not at risk of coronavirus and are not carriers of the disease.

No gloves? No Mask? No problem. This ice cream man is not only ignoring COVID-19 protocol, but he’s breaking the law. Such trucks are forbidden Hoffman Estates. The Village Manager says if you see him, call 9-1-1. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/ebQftLpCUD — Brad Edwards (@tvbrad) May 8, 2020

Mike Cernovich weighed in.

The Village of Hoffman Estates wants you to call 9-1-1, an emergency system, on an ice cream truck. Hoffman Estates has posted ways you can contact them here:https://t.co/ardzNc8iay https://t.co/5o4J9hpqWt — Cernovich (@Cernovich) May 8, 2020

