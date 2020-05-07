https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/joe-biden-1993-bill-clinton-wannabe/

In spring 1993, says former Joe Biden staffer Tara Reade, the then-senator pinned her against a wall, reached under her skirt and violated her sexually.

In January 1993, Bill Clinton became president of the United States. Clinton was first accused of rape at Oxford. While holding high offices in Arkansas, Clinton refined his technique. He would ask sexual favors of women with government jobs like Paula Jones, who risked being fired if they refused.

In this perverse “reverse prostitution,” Bill Clinton implicitly threatened to strip away a woman’s income and employability unless she performed sexual acts.

Rapists, say psychologists, are driven by an insatiable lust not for sex but for power. They crave the sadism of forcing others to submit, just as leftist politicians do.

President Bill Clinton’s 1992 victory showed power-addicted Democratic politicians how to get away with exploiting women. He brazenly refused to resign when accused by victims. His enabler Hillary smeared such women, and the leftist press covered up their comrade’s wrongs.

As a sexual predator, President Bill Clinton went after volunteer aides such as Kathleen Willey. He even sexually preyed on Monica Lewinsky, a very young White House intern barely older than his own daughter.

Was Sen. Joe Biden in 1993 a Bill Clinton wannabe who tried coercing female staffer Tara Reade into his personal harem? Biden, now 77, whose lust and never-great mental acuity have faded, now says he cannot remember and that Reade’s allegations are false.

Biden has not volunteered to take a lie detector test. Given his memory-erasing semi-senility, he might pass it. The New York Times called for a fair investigation of Biden – by the Democratic National Committee.

In fairness, Reade’s allegations have varied over 27 years, but psychologists say this is normal in victims, who sometimes take decades before maturity, courage, revenge, or justice move them to finger their rapist.

Biden refuses to open his senatorial archives at the University of Delaware to an honest search for a complaint Reade says she filed. But Biden operatives reportedly in recent months combed through this archive and, perhaps, removed incriminating evidence. Bill Clinton did something similar, sending operative Sandy Burger to the National Archives, where he was caught stuffing stolen Clinton documents into his underwear.

As vice president, Biden required colleges to let women’s rape accusations deny male students the presumption of innocence and the right to question their accuser. By this standard, Biden by Reade’s mere accusation would already be guilty.

But power nowadays makes its own morality. We see a rapist-like gleam in the eyes of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and others as they force citizens to submit to their dictatorial whims.

“I don’t want an investigation. I want a coronation of Joe Biden,” demands former New York Times journalist and co-founder of Politico Martin Tolchin. “I don’t want justice. … I want a win, the removal of Donald Trump from office, and Mr. Biden is our best chance.”

“I believe Tara Reade. I’m voting for Joe Biden anyway,” writes Linda Hirshman, author of “Reckoning: The Epic Battle Against Sexual Abuse and Harassment.” Hirshman now empathizes with feminist Gloria Steinem, who “threw [Monica Lewinsky] under the bus … to protect Bill Clinton.”

“Utilitarian morality requires that I turn my face away from … people I propose to sell out … [such as] Tara Reade,” writes Hirshman.

“If Reade were sacrificed [to prevent Trump’s reelection], it would be … unfair, yet arguably defensible,” writes Miami Herald columnist Leonard Pitts Jr., “because if there are two evils here, Biden is much the lesser.”

“Vote for Joe Biden,” even if he did rape Ms. Reade, writes Pitts, because “principle may have become a luxury too costly to afford.”

To these typical, hypocritical leftist Democrats – and to all the female politicians who used to say that women “must be believed” but now, eager to be vice president, embrace accused rapist Biden – the old saying proves true: Without double standards, Democrats would have no standards at all.

To Democrats, lust for power trumps everything else. By supporting Joe Biden, as they supported Bill Clinton, Democrat women are declaring that females may be “sacrificed” to leftist rapists.

What else would Democrats do to gain more power? Election-stealing? Silencing free speech? Antifa thuggery and violence? Infanticide? Betray the United States to Communist China, which has already bought Joe Biden’s soul for $1.5 billion and can secretly blackmail him?

By hypocritically embracing Biden’s “lesser” evil, Democrats reveal themselves as unfit for any position of government power or public trust.

Lowell Ponte is a former Reader’s Digest Roving Editor. His articles have appeared in the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times and other major publications. His latest paper co-authored with Craig R. Smith, “The Secret War,” shows how to rethink several areas of investment to protect and grow your savings against little-known economic threats. For a free, postpaid copy, call toll-free 800-630-1492.

