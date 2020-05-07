https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-dni-nominee-john-ratcliffe-gives-strong-answer-on-greatest-threat-to-u-s

President Donald Trump’s nominee to be the next Director of National Intelligence (DNI), Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX), made a strong impression on the Senate Intelligence Committee during his hearing this week after he repeatedly stressed that communist China was the “greatest threat” facing the United States.

“I’ve had the conversation with a lot of people about what I view as the greatest threat and the greatest threat actor and I view China as the greatest threat actor right now,” Ratcliffe said. “I mean look at where we are with respect to COVID-19 and the role that China plays, the race to 5G, cybersecurity issues, all roads lead to China there.”

Ratcliffe said that if confirmed that he would take a serious look at whether the U.S. was dedicating enough resources to countering increased aggression from the China.

“When you look at the initiatives that they have, the Belt And Road, the Made In China 2025, the Military Civil Fusion Initiative, where they literally want by law Chinese companies to collect intelligence,” Ratcliffe continued. “These are all spokes of the same initiative and that’s for China to supplant as the world’s super power and to be able to set standards around the world and we very clearly don’t want an authoritarian regime like Chinese Communist Party (CCP) setting standards in the world market place.”

Ratcliffe later answered questions from Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) about the threat that China poses to the U.S., specifically in regard to what China is doing in the tech sector.

Ratcliffe also answered questions from Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR), who is one of America’s top China hawks, on matters related to the coronavirus pandemic that originated in Wuhan, China.

Ratcliffe’s confirmation hearing and his likely confirmation to the DNI position comes as U.S.-China relations have reached an all-time low after the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) lied about the coronavirus outbreak and reportedly deceived the world about what was going on in Wuhan so they could hoard medical supplies from around the world that were needed to fight the pandemic.

Chinese intelligence, realizing that anti-China sentiment is the highest its been in decades, has advised its top officials to be ready for an armed conflict to break out with the U.S.

The Daily Wire previously reported that China has “falsely claimed that the came from the United States Army; tried to cover it up by silencing doctors and journalists who were trying to warn the world; told the world that there was not evidence the could be transmitted person to person when they knew for a fact that it could; intentionally lied about how bad the outbreak was to buy themselves time to hoard medical supplies and tried to cover up deaths; and is allegedly continuing to withhold critical information about the outbreak.”

