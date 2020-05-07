https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-michelle-obama-says-having-kids-a-concession-that-cost-her-aspirations-and-dreams

Former First Lady Michelle Obama described having her two children as a “concession” that cost her “aspirations and dreams” in a new Netflix documentary, “Becoming.”

In a portion of the doc, first highlighted by Disrn, Mrs. Obama explains her relationship with husband and former President Barack Obama early on. According to the former First Lady, she felt she had to “set myself off to a place where I was confident that I was going to be his equal.”

But that apparently that “changed,” she suggests, when she had kids.

“My relationship with Barack was all about our partnership,” explained Mrs. Obama, according to Disrn. “If I was going to have an equal voice with this very opinionated man, I had to get myself up and set myself off to a place where I was confident that I was going to be his equal.”

“The thing that really changed it was the birth of our children,” she continued. “I wasn’t really ready for that. That really made it harder.”

“Something had to give – and it was my aspirations and dreams,” Mrs. Obama said.

“I made that concession not because he said ‘you have to quit your job,’ but it felt like, ‘I can’t do all of this so I have to tone down my aspirations, I have to dial it back,’” concluded the former First Lady.

The couple’s two kids, Malia and Sasha, are now 21 and 18 years old, respectively.

According to the New York Post, Mrs. Obama also said in the documentary that she and former President Obama “‘do not want to be at the forefront forever’ – and appeared to suggest that they would take a step back from the limelight at some point.”

“Barack and I don’t want to be at the forefront of it all forever … not even for much longer,” the former First Lady said.

Mrs. Obama does not criticize President Donald Trump in “Becoming,” according to the Post, though the doc does feature a scene where she describes “sobbing” when she boarded Air Force One after Trump’s inauguration.

Last month, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said he would pick Mrs. Obama for his vice presidential slot “in a heartbeat.”

“I’ve heard some speculation about Michelle Obama as Vice President,” KDKA reporter Jon Delano asked Biden, as noted by The Daily Wire. “If she said to you she’d be willing to be your running mate, would you ask her?”

“Oh, I’d take her in a heartbeat,” Biden answered. “She’s brilliant. She knows the way around. She is a really fine woman. The Obamas are great friends.”

The following day, former Obama White House senior adviser Valerie Jarrett said there is no way Mrs. Obama would take up such a potential offer.

“The reason why I’m being so unequivocal is that there just simply has never been a time when she’s expressed an interest in running for office,” Jarrett told The Hill. “She’s not demurring here. She’s not being hard to get. She doesn’t want the job.”

