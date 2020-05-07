https://www.theblaze.com/stu-does-america/watch-nyc-death-toll-soars-and-somehow-so-does-cuomos-job-approval-rating

On Wednesday’s episode of “Stu Does America,” Stu discussed New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s shockingly high approval rating despite being forced to report 1,700 COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes (in addition to daily COVID-19 deaths).

To be clear, those additional 1,700 nursing home deaths that were reported by the state of New York yesterday accounted for more deaths than all of the following states (since the COVID-19 pandemic began) combined:

Wyoming

Montana

Alaska

Hawaii

Idaho

Arkansas

North Dakota

South Dakota

West Virginia

Utah

Maine

Vermont

Nebraska

New Hampshire

Oregon

Kansas

New Mexico

Delaware

Iowa

Tennessee

Stu has the rest of the story in the video below.

