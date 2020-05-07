https://www.theblaze.com/stu-does-america/watch-nyc-death-toll-soars-and-somehow-so-does-cuomos-job-approval-rating
On Wednesday’s episode of “Stu Does America,” Stu discussed New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s shockingly high approval rating despite being forced to report 1,700 COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes (in addition to daily COVID-19 deaths).
To be clear, those additional 1,700 nursing home deaths that were reported by the state of New York yesterday accounted for more deaths than all of the following states (since the COVID-19 pandemic began) combined:
- Wyoming
- Montana
- Alaska
- Hawaii
- Idaho
- Arkansas
- North Dakota
- South Dakota
- West Virginia
- Utah
- Maine
- Vermont
- Nebraska
- New Hampshire
- Oregon
- Kansas
- New Mexico
- Delaware
- Iowa
- Tennessee
Stu has the rest of the story in the video below.
