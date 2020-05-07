https://www.theblaze.com/stu-does-america/watch-nyc-death-toll-soars-and-somehow-so-does-cuomos-job-approval-rating

On Wednesday’s episode of “Stu Does America,” Stu discussed New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s shockingly high approval rating despite being forced to report 1,700 COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes (in addition to daily COVID-19 deaths).

To be clear, those additional 1,700 nursing home deaths that were reported by the state of New York yesterday accounted for more deaths than all of the following states (since the COVID-19 pandemic began) combined:

  • Wyoming
  • Montana
  • Alaska
  • Hawaii
  • Idaho
  • Arkansas
  • North Dakota
  • South Dakota
  • West Virginia
  • Utah
  • Maine
  • Vermont
  • Nebraska
  • New Hampshire
  • Oregon
  • Kansas
  • New Mexico
  • Delaware
  • Iowa
  • Tennessee

Stu has the rest of the story in the video below.

Use promo code STU to save $30 off one year of BlazeTV.

Want more from Stu?

To enjoy more of Stu’s lethal wit, wisdom, and mockery, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...