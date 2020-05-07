https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-tara-reade-ill-take-a-polygraph-test-if-biden-will

On Thursday, Megyn Kelly published excerpts from her interview with Tara Reade, who has accused former Vice President Joe Biden of sexual assault, an allegation Biden has dismissed. When Kelly asked Reade if she would be willing to take a polygraph test, Reade said bluntly, “I will take one if Joe Biden takes one.”

Kelly started, “Let’s talk about what he said, because he went on TV last Friday and said, first of all, it never happened. Period. End of report. This did not happen. He did say that in his view, accusers should start off with the presumption that they’re telling the truth. Do you think he’s afforded you that presumption?

Reade answered:

No. I mean, it’s been stunning, actually, how some of his surrogates with the blue checks, you know, there are, his surrogates have been saying really horrible things abut me and to me on social media. He hasn’t, himself … there’s a measure of hypocrisy with the campaign saying, “It’s safe.” It’s not been safe. All my social media has been hacked; all my personal information’s been dragged through. Every person that maybe has a gripe against me, an ex-boyfriend, an ex-landlord or whatever it is, has been able to have a platform rather than me… talking about things that have nothing to do with 1993, like even the whole thing with being called a Russian agent, in particular, that incites people. People actually, I got a death threat from that because they thought I was being a traitor to America. And I mean, these are serious things. And his campaign is taking this position that they want all women to be able to speak safely. I have not experienced that.

Kelly: If he’s watching this, what do you want to say to him?

Reade answered, “I want to say, ‘You and I were there, Joe Biden.’ Please step forward and be held accountable. You should not be running on character for the president of the United States.”

Kelly: You want him to withdraw.

Reade: I wish he would, but he won’t, but I wish he would. That’s how I feel emotionally.

Kelly: Do you want an apology?

Reade: I think it’s a little late.

Kelly asked Reade, “Do you believe we should ‘believe all women’?”

Reade: I believe in the survivors that have come forward like Blasey Ford and the other ones that have come forward, I do stand with them. I think that there needs to be a conversation rather than a hashtag.

Kelly: Are you in favor of the conversation? I mean, does Joe Biden get due process? Does he get the chance to vet these claims and defend himself? Is that okay?

Reade: I think he’s been doing that, right? He’s had a chance for more platforms than I have.

Kelly: If I could just go back for one second to Blasey Ford —

Reade: Yes?

Kelly: Some of those who supported her but now have found a reason not to support you say, “Well, she was under oath.” Would you go under oath?

Reade: Absolutely.

Kelly: They say, “Well, she subjected herself to cross-examination.” Would you do that?

Reade: Absolutely.

Kelly said, “They also point out that she took a polygraph.” Kelly pointed out, “Controlled by someone on her team,” before continuing, “Is that something you want to do?”

Reade: I’m not a criminal. Joe Biden should take the polygraph … What kind of precedent does that set for survivors of violence? Does that mean we’re presumed guilty and we all have to take polygraphs? So I will take one if Joe Biden takes one. But I’m not a criminal.

