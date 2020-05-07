https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/496528-white-house-shelved-cdc-reopening-guidance-report

The White House has shelved an extensive report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) meant to provide local officials with step-by-step instructions for re-opening public spaces during the coronavirus pandemic, according to an Associated Press report released Thursday.

The 17-page document, titled “Guidance for Implementing the Opening Up America Again Framework,” was set to be published last Friday, but agency scientists were told it “would never see the light of day,” a CDC official told the AP.

The guidance was created by the nation’s top disease experts to guide state officials on when and how to reopen public areas such as mass transit, day care centers, summer camps, churches and restaurants, according to the news service.

It reportedly includes flow charts meant to be used to consider alternate scenarios for reopening.

One of the suggestions includes restaurants and bars installing sneeze guards at cash registers, along with eliminating any public food displays like buffets or salad bars.

Similar points have previously been distributed by the CDC and other federal agencies like the Food and Drug Administration, but have not been collected in one single place, the AP reported.

The CDC document is reportedly more detailed than the “Opening Up America Again” guidelines released by the White House last month, which instructed state and local governments to reopen in accordance with federal and local “regulations and guidance.”

Administration officials did not want to release the detailed guidance from the CDC because it included specifics on how sectors could reopen, the AP noted, adding that a source close to the White House task force described it as a “slippery slope” since coronavirus is impacting areas of the country different.

“You can say that restaurants can open and you need to follow social distancing guidelines. But restaurants want to know, ‘What does that look like?’ States would like more guidance,” Dr. Marcus Plescia, chief medical officer of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials, told the AP.

A copy of the report was obtained by the news service from a second federal official who was not authorized to release it.

The AP noted that the CDC typically plays a center role in providing guidance and science-based information during public health crises. However, the agency has not had a regular news briefing on the pandemic in nearly two months.

CDC Director Robert Redfield is a member of the White House coronavirus task force led by Vice President Pence, but the AP noted that he does not make regular appearances.

The White House coronavirus task force has already begun evolving, becoming less visible in recent weeks as Trump replaced its daily press briefings with photo ops focused on economic relief efforts and meetings with governors.

Trump early Wednesday signaled he was reconsidering whether to disband the task force, tweeting that it would continue “indefinitely” but that its membership and focus would likely change.

He then reversed his comments after public outcry, saying he didn’t realize how “popular” the group of medical experts and government leaders was.

