Thursday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Whoopi Goldberg demanded President Donald Trump speak out about an unarmed black jogger Ahmaud Arbery being chased and shot dead by two white men, Gregory and Travis McMichael in Georgia on February 23.

While discussing the disturbing viral video of the incident, Goldberg said, “A video emerged out of Georgia of an unarmed black jogger, Ahmaud Arbery being shot and killed after being chased down by a former police detective and his son. Now since the video has surfaced, the district attorney announced a full review of the evidence, that the case should be presented to a grand jury. How do you not look at this and say, what the hell? Now you can’t run either?”

Co-host Meghan McCain said, “The video’s very hard to watch because there’s no gray in this. It’s a man that’s being in my opinion, a modern-day lynching. He’s being stalked and hunted like cattle because of as Sunny said, modern-day citizen’s arrest. I didn’t know citizen’s arrest was something that existed. I don’t think it’s real. We as citizens shouldn’t be in any kind of place to be arresting, let alone shooting people. Look, I am not a lawyer. I think this seems pretty cut and dry. There’s huge outrage across the country, bipartisan across everything I have read and seen. I’m just honestly praying for the victim’s family and friends. I’m praying for this country because there’s clearly a deep systemic cultural problem when there are two men that think that they can just get in their truck and shoot and kill a jogger because he looks like someone that could have possibly broken into some houses. So I don’t know what the answer to this is, but it does seem like it’s getting worse and more egregious, and at this point, you just all pray for justice. I know here at ABC and at “The View,” we will be staying on this and talking about it until it happens.”

Goldberg said, “Yes, and I would also like to put out there that I think that the guy that’s running the country ought to say something pretty soon about this because I tell you if two black men had been in a truck and watched a white guy go by and just got out and shot him, we would hear no end to what an outrage it was. We would hear that from the top. So I am saying now here from my space, you need to say something, Sir. You need to say it and you need to say it pretty soon because you’re telling us none of us really need to get a test. Why does everybody need to get it? It’s starting to feel like you really don’t have any respect for the American people at all. I’m saying it just right now. I don’t think you have any respect for the American people.”

