Barack Obama, Joe Biden, James Comey, Sally Yates, Susan Rice and John Brennan discussed General Flynn’s phone calls with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in a January 5 2017 secret Oval Office meeting.

On January 5th, 2017, then-FBI Director James Comey held a secret meeting in the Oval Office before he traveled to Trump Tower New York to brief president-elect Donald Trump on the Hillary-funded junk Russia dossier.

It was previously known the junk Russia dossier was discussed, but now we know they were also discussing General Flynn’s calls to Kislyak — A NON-CRIME!

According to newly declassified documents, then-Deputy AG Sally Yates said she first learned of the December 2016 calls between Flynn and Kislyak from Barack Obama in the January 5, 2017 Oval Office meeting.

Obama dismissed part of the group and told Yates, Biden, Rice, and Comey to stick around for a follow-up conversation in the Oval Office.

According to Yates, Obama started by saying he had “learned of the information about Flynn” and his conversation with Kislyak about sanctions.

Why did Sally Yates learn about Flynn’s calls with Kislyak from Obama?

According to the document, Yates “was so surprised by the information she was hearing, she was having a hard time processing it and listening to the conversation at the same time.”

Why did Obama know this information? Washington Post reporter David Ignatius didn’t publish the story about Flynn’s communications with Kislyak until January 12, a full week after the secret Oval Office meeting.

On Thursday, the DOJ said the investigation of Flynn was based “solely on his calls with Kislyak.” It sure looks like Obama orchestrated the Flynn-Kislyak-Logan Act investigation!

The FBI opened a counterintelligence investigation into General Flynn in August of 2016 dubbed “Crossfire Razor” over his ties to ‘various state-affiliated entities of the Russian Federation.’

Another reason why a full CI investigation was opened into Flynn? Because he was a foreign policy advisor to Trump.

Here’s the 2 page “justification” for opening a full CI case against a 30 year combat veteran, general and former Director of an intelligence agency 1. Foreign policy advisor to Trump

2. Unspecified “ties” to “various” “state-affiliated” entities of Russia

3. Travelled to Russia pic.twitter.com/9hyqSfnqkL — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) May 7, 2020

Flynn was being spied on and Barack Obama, the micromanager, knew about it and was involved in sabotaging Trump’s transition team!

