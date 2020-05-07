https://www.theblaze.com/news/shooting-mcdonalds-closed-dining-area

A woman allegedly opened fire inside an Oklahoma City McDonald’s restaurant Wednesday evening after employees forced her out for refusing to leave the dining area that was closed due to the coronavirus.

What happened?

Police told TheBlaze that after the suspect entered the restaurant around 6:30 p.m., employees said the dining area was closed and asked the suspect to leave — but the suspect refused.

With that, the suspect and an employee began fighting, police said, and soon a group of employees forced the suspect out of the McDonald’s.

However, the suspect re-entered the restaurant with a handgun and opened fire with approximately three rounds, police said.

One employee was hit in the arm, a second was hit with shrapnel in the neck and shoulder, and a third employee was hit with shrapnel in the side, police said. All three were taken to a hospital, but their injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

According to KFOR-TV, two of the wounded employees are 16-year-old males.

In addition, the employee involved in the initial physical confrontation with the suspect injured his head, police said, but the cause of the injury — which also isn’t life-threatening — is unclear.

What happened to the suspect?

The suspect — identified as 32-year-old Gloricia Woody — was found a few blocks away from the McDonald’s and taken into custody without incident, police said. She was booked into jail on four counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, police added.

Police told KOCO-TV that Woody matches the appearance of an individual seen on surveillance video of the incident.

Anything else?

About eight employees were inside the McDonald’s at the time of the shooting, KFOR said, all of whom ran for the back door when the gunfire erupted. Some of them told the station off camera that they were shaken up and worried about their friends.

“The safety and security of our employees and customers is our top priority,” a McDonald’s spokesperson told KOCO in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with all those involved, and the good news is that we can report the employees who sustained injuries are expected to make a full recovery. This is a heinous crime on our restaurant employees who were trying to support public health efforts. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement as they continue to investigate this matter.”

