A woman was arrested for allegedly having virtual sex with her incarcerated boyfriend while a child was in the room on March 25 in Clermont, Florida.

Police said 32-year-old Noelle Rascati engaged in a 12-minute live video chat with Tathan Holt Fields who was imprisoned at a jail in Santa Rosa, California, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

During the video call, the couple went from sexual talk to masturbation while a child was reportedly inside the room with Rascati.

“The incident was discovered during a review of the video in Santa Rosa, a community 60 miles north of San Francisco. The pair spoke through a service provided by Telmate, which allows video calls between inmates and family and friends,” the report said.

“Telmate serves over 300 correctional facilities in the U.S. and Canada,” according to its website.

In the video, the couple continued to pleasure themselves on camera as the child walked around what authorities said was the woman’s bedroom, according to the New York Post.

“Rascati even uses ‘an assortment of sex toys’ during the virtual hook-up,” the report noted.

Following an investigation, authorities arrested Rascati on April 4 and charged her with lewd and lascivious exhibition in front of a child under the age of 16.

“The arrest report does not list the age, gender or possible relationship of the child to Rascati,” the Sentinel noted.

Later, she was released on a $2,000 bond and scheduled for arraignment on May 18.

“Fields, 26, is serving a sentence in Santa Rosa for burglary and grand theft charges, but also is accused of mailing a letter with what he said was anthrax to prosecutors,” the article stated.

It remained unclear whether Fields would face charges in regard to the March 25 incident, according to the Post. However, he was previously charged once for masturbating to the female instructor of a prison class, the report concluded.

