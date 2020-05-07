https://www.dailywire.com/news/womens-march-applauds-joe-biden-over-tepid-sex-assault-denial-he-addressed-the-issue-head-on

The Women’s March, which just weeks ago departed company from other #MeToo-associated groups and called for former Vice President Joe Biden to address claims that he sexually assaulted a former aide, issued a statement this week announcing that it is satisifed with Biden’s tepid response to the claims and believes Biden is now in a better position to win the 2020 Democratic presidential election.

The Women’s March invented the “Believe All Women” campaign during then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings, insisting, in a series of speeches, statements, and massive protests, that Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who had little to substantiate her claim that Kavanaugh had sexually assaulted her when the pair were teenagers, should be given all benefit of the doubt and Kavanaugh convicted and deprived of a high-level appointment over her claims.

The group insisted, at the time, that Dr. Ford was unimpeachable, and that by merely being accused, Kavanaugh was unfit for service.

Back in April, the Daily Wire’s Ashe Schow reported that the Women’s March initially took a hard line on Tara Reade’s claim that she was sexually assaulted by Joe Biden when she worked for him as a Senate aide in the mid-1990s, demanding that he answer questions about the incident and reiterate “his policy on sexual assault, harassment, and consent.”

The demand certainly sounded serious. It turns out, though, that the Women’s March was easily satisifed. After Biden appeared on MSNBC to address the claims last week and issued a tepid statement indicating that he, indeed, “believes all women,” the Women’s March fell in line with other activist groups, including the National Organization of Women, Planned Parenthood, and even Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund.

“We are glad to see @JoeBiden take a step in addressing this issue head-on. This is what is necessary to create a culture where survivors can come forward without fear of reprisal. We’ve come a long way on this, but still have a long way to go,” the Women’s March tweeted. “Only @JoeBiden can speak can speak to his past, and we are glad he has begun to do so with his statement. It’s not on survivors or women to answer for him.”

In a separate statement, the group, which claims to take women’s “allegations seriously” said Biden “modeled” what the proper response to a sexual assault allegation looks like, because he allowed “for a fair inquiry of the facts to be conducted by journalists or other investigative bodies without interference,” and the group seemed to pronounce the issue closed.

The statement did not mention Tara Reade by name even once. Instead, the Women’s March addressed what it believes will be the political implications of Biden’s interview, claiming that his candor gives him a leg up in the 2020 presidential election.

“To those concerned about what this means for the election: By addressing these allegations, we are improving our chances of winning in 2020. As we saw in 2018, when women are respected and empowered, we turn out in force,” they said.

Phew.

