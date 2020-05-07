https://www.dailywire.com/news/yale-epidemiologist-trumps-covid-19-response-close-to-genocide

Yale epidemiologist and legal scholar Gregg Gonsalves suggested the Trump administration may in fact be guilty of genocide for pushing for the reopening of America because COVID-19 has disproportionately affected minority populations.

According to The College Fix, Gonsalves launched a series of tweets on Wednesday saying the Trump administration’s response to the pandemic is “close to genocide,” without citing any particular evidence to support his bizarre claim.

“While he didn’t specify what exactly about the administration response caused him to believe this, his Twitter feed suggests Gonsalves believes in models of infections and deaths that predict a spike during the summer, and that the administration won’t try to mitigate that spike as it pressures states to reopen their economies,” reported The Fix.

“How many people will die this summer, before Election Day? What proportion of the deaths will be among African-Americans, Latinos, other people of color? This is getting awfully close to genocide by default. What else do you call mass death by public policy?” Gonsalves tweeted.

How many people will die this summer, before Election Day? What proportion of the deaths will be among African-Americans, Latinos, other people of color? This is getting awfully close to genocide by default. What else do you call mass death by public policy? #COVID19 #coronavirus — Gregg Gonsalves (@gregggonsalves) May 6, 2020

Gonsalves then argued that “international law” might show the Trump administration to be guilty of death by way of negligence.

“So, what does it mean to let thousands die by negligence, omission, failure to act, in a legal sense under international law?” he asked. “And I am being serious here: what is happening in the U.S. is purposeful, considered negligence, omission, failure to act by our leaders. Can they be held responsible under international law?”

And I am being serious here: what is happening in the US is purposeful, considered negligence, omission, failure to act by our leaders. Can they be held responsible under international law? — Gregg Gonsalves (@gregggonsalves) May 6, 2020

Later, Gonsalves shared an article from New York University journalism professor Jay Rosen, who outlandishly argued that the Trump administration’s plan is to have “no plan,” and will let thousands of people die on a daily basis.

“The plan is to have no plan, to let daily deaths between one and three thousand become a normal thing, and then to create massive confusion about who is responsible – by telling the governors they’re in charge without doing what only the federal government can do, by fighting with the press when it shows up to be briefed, by fixing blame for the virus on China or some other foreign element … which boosts what economists call ‘search costs’ for reliable intelligence,” Rosen argued.

“‘The plan is to have no plan is not a strategy, really,” Rosen continued. “Nor would I call it a policy. It has a kind of logic to it, but this is different from saying it has a design – or a designer. Meaning: I do not want to be too conspiratorial about this. To wing it without a plan is merely the best this government can do, given who heads the table.”

.@jayrosen_nyu‘s piece has left me shaken to the core: “The plan is to have no plan, to let daily deaths between one & three thousand become a normal thing, and then to create massive confusion about who is responsible.” This can only happen because WE let it happen. #COVID19 1/ — Gregg Gonsalves (@gregggonsalves) May 6, 2020

The Trump White House recently rebuked an article from The New York Times alleging that the administration has prepared to see 3,000 COVID-19-related deaths per day up into June.

“This is not a White House document nor has it been presented to the Coronavirus Task Force or gone through interagency vetting,” the White House said on Monday. “This data is not reflective of any of the modeling done by the task force or data that the task force has analyzed.”

