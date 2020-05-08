https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/1-4-americans-refuse-covid-19-vaccine-government/

One in Four Americans would refuse a COVID-19 vaccine according to a new ABC News/Ipsos poll.

The news comes as Americans trust in the medical community continues to plunge thanks to overblown predictions on the extent of the coronavirus pandemic, fake news reporting and the continued attacks on hydroxychloroquine treatments that are showing great success.

After losing your business and livelihood due to faulty models and predictions why would you trust the government with a COVID-19 vaccine?

TRENDING: BREAKING: Acting DNI Richard Grenell Delivers SECOND SET OF DOCUMENTS to DOJ in a Satchel — MAY BE RELEASED TOMORROW (VIDEO)

Via ABC Action News:

Americans, by a large 30-point margin, are resistant to re-opening the country now, believing the risk to human life of opening the country outweighs the economic toll of remaining under restrictive lockdowns — a concern that starkly divides along partisan lines, according to a new ABC News/Ipsos released Friday. In the new poll, conducted by Ipsos in partnership with ABC News using Ipsos’ Knowledge Panel, nearly two-thirds of Americans said they more closely align with the view that opening the county now is not advantageous since it will result in a higher death toll, while slightly more than one-third agree with the belief that an immediate reopening is beneficial to minimize the negative impact on the economy. But those attitudes show deep partisan divisions, with only 6% of Democrats, compared to 65% of Republicans, siding with the viewpoint of opening the country now to salvage the economy. An overwhelming 92% of Democrats and only 35% of Republicans oppose an immediate re-opening, citing the effect of the deadly virus. Independents trace the outlook of the country, with 36% supporting opening up the country now, and 63% opposing such a move.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

