Much of the world is shocked at the coronavirus numbers coming out of Italy.

The country has one of the oldest populations in Europe and also has the largest Chinese diaspora in the EU today.

The Italian government also released the percentage of deaths by age group.

90+ years old: 6% of deaths

80 – 89 years old: 42% of deaths

70 – 79 years old: 35% of deaths

60 – 69 years old: 16% of deaths

Back in March there was already claims that Italy’s coronavirus death numbers were false and exaggerated.

Recently Italian art critic, historian, television personality and politician took to the Vittorio Sgarbi denounced the false coronavirus numbers.

RAIR reported:

On Friday, April 24, 2020, Vittorio Sgarbi, a member of the Italian Chamber of Deputies, denounced what he claims are false coronavirus death statistics. Sgarbi feels that fake statistics are being propagated by the government and the media to terrorize the citizens of Italy and establish a dictatorship. The member of the Forza Italia party slammed the closure of 60% of Italian businesses for 25,000 Chinese-Coronavirus deaths from the floor of the legislature. “It’s not true,” he said. “Don’t use the deaths for rhetoric and terrorism.” According to the National Institute of Health, 96.3% did not die of coronavirus, but of other pathologies stated Sgarbi – which means that only 925 have died from the virus and 24,075 have died of other things claimed Sgarbi, “….the virus was little more than an influenza. Don’t lie! Tell the truth!”

Read the rest here.

Video via RAIR Foundation.

