Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday defended his no-jail amendment for violators of coronavirus mitigation in the wake of the controversial jailing of a hair salon owner who refused to pay a fine for staying open.

In an interview on Newsmax TV’s “The Chris Salcedo Show,” Abbott lamented the case against hair dresser Shelley Luther, owner of Salon a la Mode in Dallas.

Luther was jailed for contempt of court on Tuesday after she refused to apologize and pay a fine for keeping her doors open despite official warnings. She was ordered freed by the Texas Supreme Court.

Abbott jumped on the issue Thursday, declaring he was eliminating jail for violating an order, retroactive to April 2.

“I wanted to make sure whether it be at the state level or the local level, we would ensure that these hard working Texans though no fault of their own who have lost their access to income are not going to be put behind bars,” he told Newsmax TV. “That’s not the right action.”

In his remarks, Abbott also touted his state’s handling of its first week of reopening, saying the Lone Star State hadn’t “encountered the same issues that overwhelmed New York and New Jersey” — and said there could be a wider opening by May 18.

“We have fewer deaths” than most states, he said, adding: “Our hospitalization rate has stayed pretty much level.”

Texas reportedly has more than 37,100 cases and 1,022 deaths.

“Texas has not encountered the same issues that we’ve seen in New York or New Jersey or elsewhere where they were overcome,” he said. “We have hospital supplies… I would say are looking pretty good right now but we need to keep it that way.”

“Texas has now restaurants, malls, movies, museums” open, Abbott said. “Also doctors, nurses and dentists to provide full array of healthcare services… barbershops, gyms, offices. So much is open in Texas.”

“We will monitor for the next two weeks,” he added. “If Texas can continue to do a good job… when I make my announcement on May 18th, we may open more.”

